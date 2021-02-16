Pigeon race to be held on Wednesday from Dera Ghazi Khan to Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pigeon lovers in Peshawar are holding race of the birds on Wednesday starting from Dera Ghazi Khan to provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"About 25 pigeons will be used in the race and will cover a distance of around 650 kilometers for reaching to Peshawar," said Qamar Zaman, President Peshawar Racing Pigeon Association.

Last year longest ever race of pigeon race was held from Rajan Pure in Punjab province to Peshawar district.

"Today we are sending the participating pigeons to Dera Ghazi Khan which will be released from there early morning and will reach Peshawar in the afternoon", Qamar informed APP.

Qamar said holding of pigeon race has become a regular event held on annual basis in Peshawar and number of participants are increasing.

The wining bird is expected to reach Peshawar at around 3:00 to 4:00 p.m, starting race at 7:00 a.m in the morning, covering 650 kilometers distance in around eight to nine hours.

Qamar said his pigeon will also use in the race and belong to Racer Homer breed of Holland ..

Owner of the winning pigeon will win a motor bike arranged by organizers of the race, Qamar told this scribe.

Qamar said racing pigeons are very expensive birds and a lot of money is spent on its feeding and training for participation in race and covering such a long distance.

Competing pigeons are especially trained by the owners by releasing them frequently from the distance starting from 10 kilometer to hundred of kilometers, Qamar said.

Qamar said the feed of these birds is also very expensive and before sending pigeon for race the captors have to follow guidelines of feeding special food available at the price ranging around Rs. 80 to 90 thousands.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region is one of the toughest region in Pakistan for Pigeon racing and bird lovers have to make more hand works besides spending additional money.

In response to a question about judgement criteria as which bird reach at which time, Qamar said every pigeon carries a tag code number tied in its leg and as the bird reach home, the owner calls the organizer to inform about the number and his claim is ascertained by tallying the code.