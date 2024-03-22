Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rescue 1122 Friday came for the help of pigeons trapped here under an overhead bride near Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

According to details, the action for the rescue of trapped birds was taken after noticing of a video that went viral on social media.

The Rescue 1122 team members soon reached the site and upscaled the wall through a ladder to reach the trapped pigeons.

The rescued pigeons were provide necessary food and water before setting them free.

Local people present at the site highly appreciated the professional approach of Rescue 1122 in providing service to all the living creatures.

It merits a mention here that Rescue 1122 has saved thousands of animals and birds by providing life saving services in different parts of the province.