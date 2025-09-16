'Pigham-e-Pakistan', a hallmark of national ideology : Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday termed the Pigham-e-Pakistan a hallmark of national ideology, and instrumental in promoting peace and stability in the country.

“Pigham-e-Pakistan is not only the message of peace but also a reflection of an ideology which aims to strengthen the defence of Pakistan, and promote the peace in the country,” said the minister while addressing the maiden meeting of the Pigham-e-Aman Committee along with its Coordinator and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

The minister expressed gratitude to the eminent scholars and representatives of non-Muslim communities on becoming part of such a crucial initiative.

Pakistan is incomplete without the minorities, he said while lauding their role in creation and development of the country.

The minister also lauded the sacrifices rendered by Ulema for further strengthening the Pigham-e-Pakistan which gave a concrete message to the whole nation that Jihad against the state was completely prohibited.

This country came into being on the 27th Ramadan due to great sacrifices paid by our ancestors, he said while appreciating the critical role being played by the Armed Forces for defence of Pakistan.

He said Pigham-e-Pakistan strengthened national resolve and unity which was reflected at the time of Marka-e-Haq when whole nation stood united in face of Indian aggression.

The minister said it was imperative that a Pigham-e-Aman committee would be formed under Pigham-e-Pakistan to send a message of peace to every household and condemn those who are creating anarchy in the country.

“I believe, through this committee, we will take the message of peace to every nook and cranny of Pakistan especially by holding conferences in schools, colleges and universities,” he remarked.

He said terrorism has no religion, color or clan, vowing to uproot terrorism from the country.

“This nation sacrificed 90,000 lives in its fight against terrorism,” he said, adding there is no space for terrorism in the country. “Now it is time to also call those terrorists who are their abettors and facilitators.”

“We will go to every extent for ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan,” he remarked.