Pihur Canal workers get fire safety training

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) ::Emergency Rescue Service 1122 here Wednesday arranged fire-safety training for workers performing duties on Pihur High Level Canal Project.

The event was part of the fire safety and first-aid training series being conducted in various parts of the district on directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Khateer Ahmad.

During training Pihur Canal workers were briefed about various life-saving techniques and procedures being used in an emergency situations including fire and calamities.

Workers have also informed about modes of resuscitation and ways to minimize mortality rate during fire eruption incidents. Staff of Pihur canal appreciated the initiatives of Rescue 1122 and suggested these activities should be continued for the orientation of field workers.