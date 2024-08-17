PIIA hold session on ‘Political Crisis in Bangladesh’

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) held a session titled ‘Political Crisis in Bangladesh’ here on Saturday.

Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui and former Chairperson of Department of International Relations University of Karachi Professor Syed Sikander Mehdi were the guests of the event.

While speaking on the occasion, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui said that how India reacts to the current situation in Bangladesh was interesting.

The people of Bangladesh were all up in arms against India, who were once staunch supporter of her (India), he said.

Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jammat-e-Islami (JI) could enter into a coalition, which he considered good for Pakistan.

He said that Bangladeshi Army had approached the BNP and JI during the current crisis in Bangladesh, which could led them to a coalition and heightened the role of JI. The former High Commissioner said that Pakistan desired to develop brotherly and friendly relationship with Bangladesh.

He was of the view that India had a big role in the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He said that Bangladesh refused to come to Pakistan for attending SAARC Summit in 2016 due to the overwhelming influence of India, who (India) had already refused to attend it.

Siddiqui said that Bangladesh had formed an interim government led by Chief Advisor Professor Mohammed Younus, which was totally different from an elected government. He remarked that a proper and elected government needed seasoned politicians and it was also a challenge for Bangladesh.

It was prior to say that Awami League had lost its importance in Bangladesh, he said adding that the significance of the party could be known in the elections, if announced.

He said that Dhaka was very sensitive place for the posting of a foreign officer. He said that in his tenure as a High Commissioner he witnessed clear difference in the governments of Awami League and BNP.

Former Chairperson of Department of International Relations, University of Karachi Professor Syed Sikander Mehdi said that the current movement in Bangladesh was led by students and not any political party. He said that the student movement compelled Sheikh Haseena to flee Bangladesh. He further said that the picture had not finished yet.