PILAC arranges Mehfil-e-Milad for women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad for women, in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen week, was held here on Thursday under the aegis of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Renowned Naat Khawan including Shahida Minni, Hina Nasarullah, Saira Tahir, Shabana Abbas, Sameena Malik, Bushra Sadiq, Huma Imran, Nighat Isma Gulzar and Sidera Sittara recited Naats.

Famous film star Nisho Begum performed as stage secretary.

Dr Sughara Sadaf said that the PILAC had organised many ceremonies including lectures, Mehfil-e-Sama and Mehfil-e-Milad after announcement from the Punjab government.