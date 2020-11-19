UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PILAC Arranges Mehfil-e-Milad For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

PILAC arranges Mehfil-e-Milad for women

A Mehfil-e-Milad for women, in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen week, was held here on Thursday under the aegis of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad for women, in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalmeen week, was held here on Thursday under the aegis of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Renowned Naat Khawan including Shahida Minni, Hina Nasarullah, Saira Tahir, Shabana Abbas, Sameena Malik, Bushra Sadiq, Huma Imran, Nighat Isma Gulzar and Sidera Sittara recited Naats.

Famous film star Nisho Begum performed as stage secretary.

Dr Sughara Sadaf said that the PILAC had organised many ceremonies including lectures, Mehfil-e-Sama and Mehfil-e-Milad after announcement from the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Punjab Women From

Recent Stories

UAE creating, spreading hope around region: Mohamm ..

4 minutes ago

First Doses of China's COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in ..

2 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbaila dam reduced to 480 MW ..

2 minutes ago

Annual urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 70 buildings in ..

2 minutes ago

Expo Al Dhaid preparations in full swing to host 2 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.