PILAC Organies Evening With Punjabi Poet Ijaz Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) organised an evening with renowned Punjabi poet Ijaz Hussain Bhatti on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) organised an evening with renowned Punjabi poet Ijaz Hussain Bhatti on Friday.

The poet is currently living in the United States of America (USA). The ceremony comprised of two sessions.

Speakers highlighted fun and personality of Ijaz Hussain Bhatti in the first session, while special Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held in the second session. Punjabi poetess Sarwat Mohyuddin presided over the ceremony, while poets including Sofia Bedar, Rukhshanda Naveed, Irfan Sadiq, Amjad Iqbal Amjad, Anees Ahmad, Naseer Ahmad, Dr Sughra Sadaf and others attended the ceremony.

PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf presented flowers to guests.

