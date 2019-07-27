PILAC organises seminar on Inter-faith harmony

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A seminar titled 'Inter-Faith Harmony - a Social Necessity' was organised by the Pakistan Institute for Languages, Art & Culture (PILAC) here at its auditorium on Saturday.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought and eminent personalities of the media also attended the event.

PILAC DG Sughra Sadaf delivered a welcome speech and highlighted the services of the institute for promoting peace in the society.

All speakers acknowledged the efforts made by the PILAC team and urged promotion of acceptance, coexistence, reconciliation and progressive dialogue in order to counter extremism. They also highlighted the importance of creating ways and means for setting up a peaceful society with inter-sect harmony and peaceful coexistence.