PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) PILDAT convened a briefing session on Tuesday at Islamabad, aimed at enhancing parliamentarians’ understanding of the budgetary process.

The discussion, titled “Empowering Parliamentarians for Effective Budgetary Oversight,” provided a platform for insightful discussions and deliberations on critical reforms to improve Pakistan’s parliamentary budget process.

Senators and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) endorsed PILDAT’s suggestion for increasing the days for budget deliberation because they lamented that the number of budget documents could not be adequately studied within the current time period.

The members also underscored the need for gender analysis of the budget and also the need for public disclosure of budgetary tracking and progress reports.

The session began with PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob delivering a comprehensive presentation titled "Pakistan’s Parliamentary Budget Process – What Needs to Change?".

Mehboob provided an overview of the parliamentary budget process, highlighting the key events including the budget strategy paper, the role of standing committees in vetting the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budgetary proposals, and the presentation of the Annual Budget Statement in the National Assembly.

He analysed the trends in the last 25 years, when each budget session, on average, lasted only 14 days and less than 45% of MNAs participated.

He drew comparisons with India and China, and recommended five major changes to the budget process: Amend Article 84, which allows government to authorize supplementary grants without NA approval; Amend Public Finance Management Act 2019 to obligate government to share BSP with standing committees on finance before approval by the Federal Cabinet so that Cabinet may consider committee recommendations; Amend NA Rules to empower Standing Committees to review budget after its presentation in the Assembly; Review the implementation of NA Rule 201 (6) & (7) regarding PSDP review by Standing Committees in past 10 years; Parliamentary Budget period should be increased from present 14 to at least 30 & preferably 45 days; Amend NA Rules to obligate the Federal Government to present quarterly reports on execution of the budget passed by the Assembly.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA & Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, chaired PILDAT’s briefing session and underscored the importance of parliamentary oversight in ensuring fiscal responsibility and accountability.

He emphasized the need for an inclusive and transparent budget process, focusing not only on allocating funds but also ensuring these funds are used for intended outcomes.

He said executive dominance must be balanced with empowering parliamentary committees, pre and post budget scrutiny and amending Article 84 of the Constitution of Pakistan, as suggested by PILDAT.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, sharing his views, expressed his support for PILDAT’s recommendations for budgetary reforms. He underlined the need for empowered standing committees and improving the efficiency of bureaucratic support within various government divisions and ministries.

Overall, parliamentarians expressed a sense of urgency and collective resolve to effect positive change in Pakistan's budgetary processes.