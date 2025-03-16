PILDAT board members meet PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) board members Majeeb ur Rehman Shami, Shahid Hamid and Ahmad Bilal Mehboob called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they apprised the premier about the affairs of the PILDAT. Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of PILDAT regarding betterment of democracy in the country. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.