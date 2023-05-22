PILDAT lauds performance of democratic institutes in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) in its recent survey has lauded the performance of key democratic institutions of Pakistan

PILDAT in its analysis for the month of April highlighted important developments in different departments which strengthened democracy in the country. One of the important aspects that the watchdog highlighted in its analysis was the "Fifty Years of the Constitution" celebrations.

A month-long celebration of the golden jubilee of the constitution consisted of a series of events that commemorate the founding principles of federal parliamentary democracy, social justice, and equality, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated the celebrations by laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Monument opposite Parliamentary Lodges which will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of the Constitution in the nation's history.

Parliamentarians led by the Speaker prayed at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in the Parliament House and paid homage to those who fought for democracy and constitutionalism in Pakistan.

The celebration culminated in the National Assembly Session (National Constitution Convention) in the main assembly hall, attended by MPs and people from all walks of life, chaired by the Speaker. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other attendees paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution and reflect on how it has served as a cornerstone of democracy, justice, and equality in Pakistan.

The session also passed a number of resolutions related to the Constitution's recognition as a binding document, its incorporation into the national curriculum, a homage to the Constitution's framers, and declaring the State Bank of Pakistan building (old National Assembly Hall) as a National Monument.

