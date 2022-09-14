UrduPoint.com

PILDAT Releases 4th Parliamentary Year's Comparative Performance Report Of Provincial Assemblies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

PILDAT releases 4th parliamentary year's comparative performance report of provincial assemblies

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Wednesday released comparative performance assessment report of provincial assemblies for the 4th parliamentary year with regards to working hours, days consumed in budget session and attendance of members and leaders of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Wednesday released comparative performance assessment report of provincial assemblies for the 4th parliamentary year with regards to working hours, days consumed in budget session and attendance of members and leaders of the opposition.

According to the report, the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was only convened for 60 days during the fourth parliamentary year and worked for more days than other provincial assemblies during the year. Provincial Assembly of Balochistan met for 53 days, Punjab held only 42 sittings and Sindh assembly held 41 sitting during 4th�parliamentary year, the report further said.

In comparative analysis, the KP Assembly was convened for most working hours at 126.05 hours during fourth year. The provincial assembly of Sindh has met for 111.51 working hours, Balochistan Assembly 91.10 working hours and Punjab Assembly 76.31 hours during the said period.

As per the PILDAT report, during the 4th parliamentary year, Chief Ministers of Balochistan have attended highest percentage (30 percent) of sittings of the assembly. Jam Kamal Khan, MPA had resigned as CM on October 24, 2021 and Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo, MPA replaced him on October 29, 2021. This is a combined attendance of both in which Jam Kamal Khan attended only 2 percent sittings and Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo attended 28 percent sittings).

Attendance of Chief Ministers of Punjab ranked at two with 21 percent sittings.

Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, MPA resigned as CM on March 28, 2022 and Mr. Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, MPA replaced him on April 16, 2022, who was then replaced by Mr. Parvez Elahi, MPA on July 26, 2022. This is a combined attendance of these three Chief Ministers.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended 15 percent sittings during the 4th parliamentary year while CM KPK Mahmood Khan attended only 8 percent sittings of the provincial assembly during the said period.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh topped in the comparative analysis in terms of attendance as he attended 51.22 percent sittings during fourth parliamentary year, followed by leader of the opposition in Balochistan, Malik Sikandar Khan who attended 50.94 percent sittings, Mr. Akram Khan Durrani, leader of the opposition in KPK attended 18 percent sittings.

The KPK Assembly passed 60 laws, followed by Punjab which has passed 35 bills, Sindh 28 bills and Balochistan passed 27 bills during the said period.

In the fourth parliamentary year, the KPK Assembly spent 8 days in budget session, Sindh 7 days, Balochistan 7 days while Punjab Assembly showed 50 percent decline in days spend in budget sessions from 12 days to 6 days when compared to the third year, the report further said.

During the fourth parliamentary year, quorum was pointed out 24 times in 22 (36.67 percent) in KPK Assembly, 7 times in Punjab,4 times in Balochistan while quorum was not pointed out in Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

\932

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani March April July October Murad Ali Shah From Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of ..

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of Foreign Parties by Russia - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts ..

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Floods in Pakistan Show Inadequacy of Global Respo ..

Floods in Pakistan Show Inadequacy of Global Response to Climate Crisis - Guterr ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Multiple Famines Possible This Year ..

Guterres Says Multiple Famines Possible This Year Despite Grain Deal

4 minutes ago
 Chairman SECP for developing capital market by inc ..

Chairman SECP for developing capital market by increasing investor base

4 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.