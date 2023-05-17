UrduPoint.com

PILDAT Urges Resumption Of Dialogue For Consensus On General Elections Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PILDAT urges resumption of dialogue for consensus on general elections date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Wednesday urged the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resume a result-oriented dialogue to finalize the date of holding general election on same date in Pakistan.

In a statement, the PILDAT lauded the Supreme Court's continued stance supporting the resolution of political impasse on holding free and fair general election in Pakistan on the same day.

"Constitution of Pakistan provides the only guarantee for a well-functioning Pakistan under rule of law and all political parties and institutions of the state must respect and adhere to the Constitution," PILDAT insisted.

The organization also highlighted that the respect and integrity of the armed forces as a Constitutional entity must be upheld by all citizens.

"The sanctity of their role, under the Constitution, to defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, in aid of civil power when called upon to do so by the Federal government, deserves unwavering public respect.

" In the spirit to uphold constitution, PILDAT also emphasized that any effort to pressurise any institution of the state must be condemned in equal terms.

The organisation expressed its support for bringing to justice all perpetrators of instances instigated and carried out against the personnel and installations of the armed forces of Pakistan and other public and private properties on May 9.

"It is now the responsibility of the federal government and the PTI to urgently re-start the political dialogue to find a consensus-based date for holding free and fair general election to National and Provincial Assemblies on the same date," PILDAT emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Same May All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

27 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

58 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.