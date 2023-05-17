PILDAT urges resumption of dialogue for consensus on general elections date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Wednesday urged the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resume a result-oriented dialogue to finalize the date of holding general election on same date in Pakistan.

In a statement, the PILDAT lauded the Supreme Court's continued stance supporting the resolution of political impasse on holding free and fair general election in Pakistan on the same day.

"Constitution of Pakistan provides the only guarantee for a well-functioning Pakistan under rule of law and all political parties and institutions of the state must respect and adhere to the Constitution," PILDAT insisted.

The organization also highlighted that the respect and integrity of the armed forces as a Constitutional entity must be upheld by all citizens.

"The sanctity of their role, under the Constitution, to defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, in aid of civil power when called upon to do so by the Federal government, deserves unwavering public respect.

" In the spirit to uphold constitution, PILDAT also emphasized that any effort to pressurise any institution of the state must be condemned in equal terms.

The organisation expressed its support for bringing to justice all perpetrators of instances instigated and carried out against the personnel and installations of the armed forces of Pakistan and other public and private properties on May 9.

"It is now the responsibility of the federal government and the PTI to urgently re-start the political dialogue to find a consensus-based date for holding free and fair general election to National and Provincial Assemblies on the same date," PILDAT emphasized.