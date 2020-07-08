Pile of garbage irk the residents of various localities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The residents of various localities including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony , Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage spread in the area are giving a stinking smell.

The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing diseases including dengue among the area residents.

There was no proper arrangement of cleanliness were put on place to avoid diseases.

The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give attention to the neglected areas.