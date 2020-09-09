UrduPoint.com
PILER Calls For Taking Steps To Save Workers Lives In Mines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) has expressed concern over deaths of 21 workers in Mohmand mines' collapse incident and has called for taking steps to prevent such incidents in future.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the Executive Director, PILER Karamat Ali said that occupational safety and health situation in the industrial and commercial sectors is not satisfactory.

Karamat Ali offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased workers and called for payment of compensation to the affected families as well as to the injured workers.

