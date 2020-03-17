Pilgrim Association demands better arrangements at Corona quarantine centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Pilgrims Welfare Association Pakistan Tuesday demanded for ensuring better arrangements in all quarantine centres set up for screening of pilgrims for coronavirus at Taftan, Sukkur and other areas of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Pilgrims Welfare Association Pakistan Tuesday demanded for ensuring better arrangements in all quarantine centres set up for screening of pilgrims for coronavirus at Taftan, Sukkur and other areas of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Zawar Ghulam Bashir Dahraj and others emphasized the need to take measures for improving cleanliness inside and out of the quarantine centres established by government in different cities of the country.

Dahraj said the Federal government had provided a special grants of Rs 20 million, an aircraft and a team of doctors for screening of pilgrims at Pakistan - Iran bordering area Taftan.

At Taftan's, they demanded for adopting more sophisticated measures to quarantine pilgrims according to standard norms.

They said adequate numbers of doctors, nursing staff and para-medical employees should be deputed in quarantine centre set up at Sukkur while adequate arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness were needed for proper safety of the pilgrims admitted there.

They demanded to allow at least one attendant to look after aged persons and children with proper safety material in the centers.