Pilgrim Association demands better arrangements at coronavirus quarantine centres

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Pilgrims Welfare Association Pakistan Tuesday demanded better arrangements at all the quarantine centres set up at Taftan, Sukkur and other areas of the country for screening of pilgrims returning from Iran for coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference here, Zawar Ghulam Bashir Dahraj and others emphasized the need to take measures for improving cleanliness at the quarantine centres.

Dahraj said the Federal government had provided a special grant of Rs 200 million, an aircraft and a team of doctors for screening of pilgrims at Taftan on the Pakistan-Iran border.

He stressed that there was need for adopting more sophisticated measures to quarantine pilgrims according to standard norms.

They said adequate number of doctors, nursing and para-medical staff should be deputed in the quarantine centre set up at Sukkur, with adequate sanitation and cleanliness arrangements.

They demanded to allow at least one attendant to look after aged persons and children with proper safety material in the centers.