Pilgrims' Arrivals At Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques From 90 Countries Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The arrival of pilgrims benefiting from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj and Umrah Guests Program, implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, has been completed on Thursday.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the pilgrims came from more than 90 countries from different continents, amounting to 1,300 people, in the implementation of the generous Royal Order to host them for this year's Hajj season 1444 AH.

They were received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Awad bin Sabti Alanzi.

Upon their arrival at their residence in Makkah, the committees operating the program welcomed them, offering them congratulations on their safe arrival and for being chosen as guests of the program, wishing them a pleasant stay, harnessing all capabilities and facilities to ensure them a comfortable Hajj journey, with direct follow-up by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program Sheikh Dr.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

The committees operating in the program have been keen to complete the pilgrims' various travel and arrival procedures, which included transferring them to their residences in Makkah and the holy sites as soon as possible upon their arrival to enable them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort, in addition to preparing and implementing daily programs for the guests at their hosting headquarters in Makkah until they return to their countries.

