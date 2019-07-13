UrduPoint.com
Pilgrims Asked To Use Apps For Getting Hajj Related Information, Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Pilgrims asked to use Apps for getting Hajj related information, guidelines

The intending pilgrims must use various android phone applications (Apps) during their stay in Saudi Arabia for getting Hajj related information, guidelines, prayers and detecting various locations to perform sacred religious obligation with ease and comfort

The intending pilgrims must use various android phone applications (Apps) during their stay in Saudi Arabia for getting Hajj related information, guidelines, prayers and detecting various locations to perform sacred religious obligation with ease and comfort.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) sources, various Apps have been developed to help pilgrims' registering complaints, identifying residences, maktab, route to different camps, locating train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations during the Hajj.

A user can get instant information by simply downloading these useful Apps including 'Mina Locator', AlMaqsad App, Pak Hajj Muavin App, Rehnama-e-Hajj App, Dos and Donts, Pak Hajj Guide App, Hajj Complaints App and Tasbeeh Counter App.

Highlighting the working of Apps, the sources said Mina Locator App helps identifying user's residence and Mina Maktab, the route to different camps (Maktabs), train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations in Mina with the reference of his or her (user's) current location. Likewise, AlMaqsad App is a comprehensive 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram.

PakHajj Muavin App is an application to find Haji's own information, group information, building and maktab information, travel details, information about other hajis as well etc.

Rehnuma-e-Hajj App helps educate and facilitate Hajj pilgrims in performing Manasik-e-Hajj. It has all relevant information on compulsory elements for performing Umrah and Hajj, travel advisory, the Holy Quran, important contact information required. It is in urdu and the application has a simple to use interface with information readily accessible.

Dos and Donts is a complete "How-to" guide for the pilgrims, complete videos embedded so that the pilgrims may use the app without the need of a data connection/internet.

Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about Hajj preparation, how to perform Umrah and Hajj, Ziarat Madinah and what to remember etc.

Hajj Complaints App helps lodging complaints with mobility, ease and also submit suggestions. The tracking of launched complaint facility is also available. Complaints for arrangements in Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) can be lodged.

Tasbeeh Counter App is offering user an intuitive interface for doing tasbeeh. A user can conveniently make tesbihat, wird and zikr after Namaz.

