Pilgrims' bus accident: Embassy in constant contact with Iranian authorities: Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran was in constant touch with the Iranian authorities in Yazd city, following a tragic bus accident in which 28 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives.

The deputy prime minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives.

"We are also gravely concerned about the safety and welfare of injured pilgrims," he remarked.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that he had instructed Pakistan's Ambassador in Tehran to ascertain the exact situation and provide swift medical relief and recovery services as well as arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

"Our embassy is in constant touch with authorities in Yazd city. We thank the Iranian Government for their assistance and help," he added.

