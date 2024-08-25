Pilgrims' Bus Overturns In Lasbela, Killing 8 Injuring Over 32
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) At least eight people lost their lives and 32 others were injured when a bus carrying Zaireen (pilgrims) returning from
Iran to Punjab overturned and fell into a ditch on the Lasbela Makran highway on Saturday morning.
According to police sources, the exact cause of the accident was still under investigation, but the authorities have confirmed the casualties. Police said that medical assistants were being provided to the injured, private news channels
reported.
Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to the district headquarter hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT11 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions21 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago