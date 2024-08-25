Open Menu

Pilgrims' Bus Overturns In Lasbela, Killing 8 Injuring Over 32

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) At least eight people lost their lives and 32 others were injured when a bus carrying Zaireen (pilgrims) returning from

Iran to Punjab overturned and fell into a ditch on the Lasbela Makran highway on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the exact cause of the accident was still under investigation, but the authorities have confirmed the casualties. Police said that medical assistants were being provided to the injured, private news channels

reported.

Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to the district headquarter hospital.

