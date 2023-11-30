Open Menu

Pilgrims Celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s 544th Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Three-day commemoration of Baba Guru Nanak's 554th birthday came to an end on Friday, at Gurdwara Sri Punja Sahib in Hassan Abdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Three-day commemoration of Baba Guru Nanak's 554th birthday came to an end on Friday, at Gurdwara Sri Punja Sahib in Hassan Abdal.

Numerous colorful flowers, flags, banners, and posters adorned the temple, and thousands of devotees could be seen praying in the spacious courtyard of the gurdwara. Early in the morning, pilgrims purified themselves at the sacred pond before starting the celebrations.

Throughout the day, several gatherings were held to commemorate Guru Nanak's teachings on love, peace, and brotherhood among all people.

Songs from the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhs, were sung, and special prayers were said.

Pilgrims promised to abide by the guru's teachings.

Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal was packed with Sikh and Hindu devotees commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Sikhism adherents from all over the world, especially those from nearby India, travel to Pakistan multiple times a year for pilgrimages.

The most important event is Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

Speaking to media at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, a sizable group of Sikh pilgrims on a visit have urged Pakistan and India to ease immigration laws and remove restrictions on senior citizens' ability to obtain visas to promote these kinds of visits.

They emphasized that to advance regional peace, there must be an increase in and continuance of interpersonal interactions.

APP/nsi/378

