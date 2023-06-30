Open Menu

Pilgrims Conclude Hajj With Stoning Ritual

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Thousands of pilgrims, on the third day of Tashreeq, stoned the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina before returning to Makkah's Grand Mosque to complete their Hajj rituals by performing the final circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba, also known as the 'Tawaf Al-Wida'.

The farewell Tawaf is a mandatory ritual performed by the pilgrims before they leave Makkah as part of the Hajj.

After concluding the farewell Tawaf, a considerable number of pilgrims will travel to Madinah to offer prayers at the Holy Prophet's Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks there.

During the "ramy al-jamarat" at the sprawling Jamarat Complex in Mina, the pilgrims hurled seven pebbles each first at Jamarat Al-Sugra (the small pillar), then at Jamrat Al-Wusta (the medium pillar) and finally at Jamrat Al-Aqaba (the largest pillar).

The entire area was manned by security forces, officials, and health workers to ensure a calm and peaceful environment at the Jamarat Complex.

The stoning ritual is an emulation of Prophet Hazrat Abraham's (AS) stoning of the Jamarat, where the devil is said to have appeared trying to discourage Hazrat Abraham (AS) from obeying Allah Almighty's order of sacrificing his son Prophet Hazrat Ishmael (AS).

In the extreme heating condition with temperature reaching 47 Centigrade, the Saudi security officials were seen spraying water on the pilgrims.

