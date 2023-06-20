UrduPoint.com

Pilgrims' Inquiries Answered At Tens Of Places In And Around Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:09 PM

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated 49 places where pilgrims may ask questions and receive answers at the Grand Mosque, including the Mataf area, the Saudi Riwaq (portico), the Masa'a area and the courtyards surrounding the mosque, elucidating provisions related to Hajj and Umrah for them

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday, the Director of the Questioner Guidance Department said that more than 70 senior scholars answer questions round the clock, adding that making use of modern technology and artificial intelligence, the department has introduced a guiding robot to assist pilgrims in 11 languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, urdu, Chinese, Bengali and Hausa.

