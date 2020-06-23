UrduPoint.com
Pilgrims Intending Supererogatory Hajj Should Disburse Hajj Savings Among Poor, Downtrodden People: PUC, Darul Afta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Pilgrims intending supererogatory hajj should disburse Hajj savings among poor, downtrodden people: PUC, Darul Afta

Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Tuesday urged intending pilgrims to disburse their Hajj savings among the poor and downtrodden segments of society, who have been facing economic challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Tuesday urged intending pilgrims to disburse their Hajj savings among the poor and downtrodden segments of society, who have been facing economic challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In a decree issued with the consent of leading Ulema, religious scholars and Muftis from across Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council said the intending pilgrims would get reward of Hajj, as for current year very limited faithful will perform the sacred religious ceremony to avoid the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi and renowned Muftis stated that the Saudi decision of performing Hajj by limited number of faithful in wake of coronavirus was in accordance with Islamic Shariah, says a press release.

