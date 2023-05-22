Pilgrims laud Pakistani govt for comprehensive hajj arrangements this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A number of Pakistani pilgrims departing to Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year on Monday have expressed their complete satisfaction and lauded the "best possible comprehensive arrangements" provided by the Pakistani government in Saudi Arabia.

All the airlines concerned have been providing the best possible facilities to Hajjaj, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

A female pilgrim thanked the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia for its dedicated staff at airports and exemplary facilities in Makkah, adding, staff of each wing has been performing their duties with dedication in shifts to provide 24-hour facilities to the pilgrims.

Pilgrims have very easy access to the Masjid Nabavi and Makkah due to close residence to Haram, said another pilgrim.

Pilgrim who were traveling to perform Hajj for the first time, was also impressed by huge facilities and services and praised the government for providing quality health and accommodation facilities.

Another elderly aged pilgrim thanked the Saudi and Pakistani government for the facilities and services provided to pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah and the holy places as movement of pilgrims in holy places is smooth and fast.

"We are not facing any difficulty in movement to Haram and back to their residences as accommodation is far near to holy sites in Makkah and Madina as well" , said a women.

The government has ensured a continuous and round-the-clock transport facility for the pilgrims this year which needs to appreciate, said a youngster pilgrim.

Hajji through social media platforms also praised and posted videos and pictures to highlight their satisfaction for comfortable zones and adjustment in Hajji camps.