Pilgrims Lodged At Quarantine Centre In Large Numbers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:48 PM

Pilgrims lodged at quarantine centre in large numbers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali has taken note of lodging of pilgrims at the quarantine centre Jhang Road in a large numbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali has taken note of lodging of pilgrims at the quarantine centre Jhang Road in a large numbers.

The DC took notice after a video went viral on the social media in which it was observed that the pilgrims returning from holy lands were lodged at the quarantine centre Jhang Road instead of keeping them in isolation.

He visited that centre and reprimanded the staff concerned.

Medical teams are collecting samples of the pilgrims and the work in that regard would be completed on Tuesday evening, he added.

