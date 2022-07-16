UrduPoint.com

Pilgrims Return Operation Begin At Multan International Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:32 PM

First Hajj flight PA-871, carrying 216 Hajaj returned at Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Saturday early morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :First Hajj flight PA-871, carrying 216 Hajaj returned at Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Saturday early morning.

The Flight arrived city at 4:20 and Director Hajj Muhammad Rehan Abbas Khokhar welcomed the Hajaj.

The Hajaj talking to media persons hailed arrangements, made by Ministry of Religious Affairs, in Saudi Arabia.

They stated that the arrangements for transport, residences and meals were excellent. They thanked government for good arrangements. On this occasion, special counters were also set up for rapid antigen test for COVID.

The test diagnostic facility was being provided free of cost. The Hajaj return operation at Multan International Airport will end on August 7.

