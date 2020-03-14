UrduPoint.com
Pilgrims Shifted To Isolation Camp

Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Six buses carrying pilgrims from Pakistan-Iran bordering area of Taftan arrived in Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Six buses carrying pilgrims from Pakistan-Iran bordering area of Taftan arrived in Sukkur city.

The Sukkur health authorities have taken all the pilgrims to quarantined isolation camps where they will be kept for minimum 14 days.

According to District health officer (DHO), Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, the pilgrims will be tested on seven different stages through seven different tests formulated for coronavirus detection.

The district administration has already established isolation camp at Larbour colony, Sukkur.

