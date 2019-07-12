UrduPoint.com
Pilgrims Starts Leaving Madina Munawwara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:37 PM

Pilgrims starts leaving Madina Munawwara

As many as 581 Government Scheme Pilgrims has started leaving to Makkah through 15 busses after spending eight days in Madina Munawwara , said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 581 Government Scheme Pilgrims has started leaving to Makkah through 15 busses after spending eight days in Madina Munawwara , said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said the services of luxury busses have been hired. So far 24,287 intending pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia.

While 3,857 would also reach Saudia on Friday night through 14 chartered flights.

The Ministry's lost and found department has handed over 655 missing bags to pilgrims after recovering, while 39 missing pilgrims were also sent to their accommodations.

The ministry has completed monitoring of 27 private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs). As many as 1,305 pilgrims have been provided first aid. Helpline has received 45 calls for getting information and eight calls were received for registration of complaints.

