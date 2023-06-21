Pilgrims still arriving in Makkah under custodian of Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah at The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, guests continue to arrive at their places of residence in Makkah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday, so far, 656 pilgrims from 51 countries arrived in Makkah under this program. The ministry exerts all efforts to ensure pilgrims perform the Hajj rituals with ease and comfort.