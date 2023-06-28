Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

(@Abdulla99267510)

The unrestricted Hajj sees over 1.8 million participants, predominantly foreigners from 160 countries.

Makkah Al Mukarram: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) Hundreds of thousands of faithful pilgrims on Wednesday participated in the traditional “stoning of the devil” ritual, followed by the final “tawaf” in Makkah.

Saudi Arabia witnessed the conclusion of the largest Hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic began.

The unrestricted Hajj saw over 1.8 million participants, predominantly foreigners from 160 countries. The scorching Saudi summer heat posed challenges, with temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius.

King Salman wished well-being and announced support for the poorest pilgrims. The three-day Eid ul Adha holiday began, marking the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim [A.S].