Pilgrims stoning at Jamarat Al-Aqaba marks first day of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :At the dawn of the first day of Eid al-Adha hundreds of thousands of Hajj pilgrims walked together to Jamarat Al-Aqaba in Mina.

It is at this site the pilgrims throw seven pebbles at a wall in a ritual that symbolizes the stoning of the devil. Security at the site are managing the flow of the more than 2 million pilgrims, to ensure that congestion is kept to a minimum.

It was in 2015 when hundreds of pilgrims died in a stampede at Mina it was the deadliest incident to occur in the last 25 years of the pilgrimage, Arab news reported.

Since then the Saudi authorities have taken measures to ensure the safe flow through Jamarat Al-Aqaba and onto the Jamarat Bridge where the ritual takes place.

There are three pillars at the site only one was open on Sunday the other two will be opened for the ceremony over the following two days.