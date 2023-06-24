Open Menu

Pilgrims Transported Under Medical Care From Madinah To Holy Sites

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Pilgrims transported under medical care from Madinah to Holy sites

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Health on Saturday started to transport pilgrims under medical care from Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the patients, of different nationalities, are transported in ambulances under doctors' supervision to the holy places, to complete the Hajj rituals and, at the same time, their treatment will continue at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital, in Arafat.

These pilgrims and their companions expressed thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, and to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for facilitating their journey to Hajj and for the health care they are receiving.

