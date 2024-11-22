Pilgrims, Under Govt Scheme, To Get Airfare Relief Of Rs 1.24 Bln
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Intending Hajj pilgrims, under the Government Scheme, will receive a significant benefit of Rs 1.24 billion in reduced airfare costs.
Intending Hajj pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme are set to benefit from a significant Rs. 1.24 billion reduction in airfare costs next year.
An official said on Friday that pilgrims paid Rs.
234,000 each for air travel last year, but this year, the cost has been reduced to Rs. 220,000 per person.
This reduction will provide a relief of Rs. 14,000 for each of the 89,605 pilgrims traveling under the government’s scheme,
he added.
Following an agreement with PIA, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is also expected to finalize deals with other private airlines to further facilitate Hajj pilgrims, he said.
