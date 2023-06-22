Pilgrims with disabilities leave Turaif for Jeddah

TURAIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims with disabilities left Turaif governorate on Wednesday heading to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to perform this year's Hajj rituals, as part of the national initiative launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the specialized sub-council for the Associations for People with Disabilities.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the initiative facilitates the Hajj journey for disabled people from all regions of the Kingdom.