PILL organizes luncheon for disabled on Intl Disability Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) here on Wednesday organized a luncheon for disabled in connection with 'International Disability Day' at Paraplegic Center Hayatabad.

The event was attended by more than 60 disabled persons and their caretakers while Chief Executive Paraplegic Center Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, Dr Amirzeb, Ms Kaynat Farooqi of PILL, Gul Rukh, Sara Naimat, and physiotherapist Gohar Rehman.

On the occasion, the participants were briefed on psychological expressions of disabled and practical exercises to deal with disabled persons.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas said that International Disability Day has been celebrated to orient people on how we can create a society which is inclusive and caters to everyone's needs.

He said disabled are a useful part of our society and our cooperation and assistance would enable them to survive in society and lead a normal life.