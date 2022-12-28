UrduPoint.com

PILL Organizes Luncheon For Disabled On Intl Disability Day

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PILL organizes luncheon for disabled on Intl Disability Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) here on Wednesday organized a luncheon for disabled in connection with 'International Disability Day' at Paraplegic Center Hayatabad.

The event was attended by more than 60 disabled persons and their caretakers while Chief Executive Paraplegic Center Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, Dr Amirzeb, Ms Kaynat Farooqi of PILL, Gul Rukh, Sara Naimat, and physiotherapist Gohar Rehman.

On the occasion, the participants were briefed on psychological expressions of disabled and practical exercises to deal with disabled persons.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas said that International Disability Day has been celebrated to orient people on how we can create a society which is inclusive and caters to everyone's needs.

He said disabled are a useful part of our society and our cooperation and assistance would enable them to survive in society and lead a normal life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead Event

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

56 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.