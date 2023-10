(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A pillion rider woman was killed in a motorcycle tractor-trolley accident on Bharki road in Jehania.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle from the rear side killing pillion rider Najma (50) on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities, they concluded.

