Pillion Riders Deputy Commissioner banned pillion riders

Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding in the district and directed the law enforcing officials and police to take stern action against motorcyclists roaming in the streets without helmet

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding in the district and directed the law enforcing officials and police to take stern action against motorcyclists roaming in the streets without helmet.

Moreover, he directed the fuel filling stations not to give fuel to the motorcyclists without helmet.

This restriction has been applied in the public interest, the DC said. The ban, which takes effect immediately, will last for 30 days. The strict action will be taken against the violators of this order.

