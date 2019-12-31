Pillion riding allowed, one-wheeling banned in Karachi on New Year Eve

Sindh authorities on Tuesday allowed pillion riding in Karachi and banned one-wheeling, use of weapons and aerial firing on the eve of New Year

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Sindh authorities on Tuesday allowed pillion riding in Karachi and banned one-wheeling, use of weapons and aerial firing on the eve of New Year.The rules will be implemented from midnight of December 31 to morning of January 1, 2020.

Additional Inspector General of Karachi, Dr.

Mohammad Amir Shaikh, earlier in a statement, said stringent action would be taken against the violators of the law."All those resorting to aerial firing will be arrested immediately and would be jailed," he said urging people in general not to cause any inconvenience for their fellow citizens."