Pillion riding ban in Swabi

The Deputy Commissioner Swabi has banned pillion riding under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) for a period of one month to prevent spread of coronavirus and maintain peace and tranquility in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Swabi has banned pillion riding under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) for a period of one month to prevent spread of coronavirus and maintain peace and tranquility in the district.

The violators will be proceeded against under Section 188 Cr.PC said an official handout issued here Wednesday.