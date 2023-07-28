- Home
- News
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Other
- Pictures
Pillion Riding Banned
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration under section 144 has put a ban on pillion-ridingin the city on 9th and 10th Muharram.
According to a notification, violators would be fined or arrested.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
DEWA launches 'For Her' programme to enhance its female employees capa ..
Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls
Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka
CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion
UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country
PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif
US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023
UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide13 minutes ago
-
9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude in KP amid glowing tributes to martyrs of Karbala13 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Data Darbar expansion project23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor holds meeting with scouts performing duties on Muharram processions23 minutes ago
-
9th Muharram processions held in Sukkur23 minutes ago
-
10th of Muharram teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for Islam: Governor Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana visits various Imam Bargahs23 minutes ago
-
11,333 cops to perform security duty on 10th Muharram33 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura across northern Sindh33 minutes ago
-
Turi visits security Control Room at Parachinar43 minutes ago
-
Management Committee of Sher Bagh meets to discuss future plans53 minutes ago
-
Eight dacoits killed in Kashmore; SSP Amjad Shaikh1 hour ago