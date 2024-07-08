Open Menu

Pillion Riding Banned For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district administration Bannu has imposed section 144 to maintain peace during Muharram.

The deputy commissioner Bannu has issued an order that will be effective for a period of 14 days from July 6 to July 19, 2024.

Besides other restrictions, the order imposes a ban on pillion riding, displaying or brandishing arms, use of tinted glasses in vehicles, standing on the rooftop of buildings, houses surrounding procession routes, and imambargah premises.

It also bans the distribution of hate material, wall chalking, provocative, hate speeches, misuse of loudspeakers, and public gatherings except Muharram procession.

It says that those who violate Section 144 will face legal action under Section 188 of the PPC.

