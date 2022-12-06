UrduPoint.com

Pillion Riding Banned For Polio Campaign In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pillion riding banned for polio campaign in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has imposed section 144 for six days, banning pillion riding and display of arms to avoid any untoward incident during the polio campaign in the district.

The ban will remain enforced from December 5 to 10 and people have been asked to cooperate in ensuring smooth conduct of the anti-polio drive by complying with prescribed restrictions.

The campaign is underway amid stringent security measures with police personnel patrolling roads and checking suspected vehicles and people at entry and exit points of the city.

The security measures are being directly supervised by District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoaib in line with directives of Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat to ensure peaceful conduct of the drive.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO has directed police officers and jawans to ensure that the security plan was implemented in letter and spirit and added that in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

As many as 2,375 teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

According to the health department, adequate measures had been made to conduct the drive in a peaceful atmosphere and successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from crippling disease.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Arshad Abbasi while inaugurating the drive appealed parents to cooperate with the district administration to make the area polio free by administering polio vaccination drops to children during polio campaigns.

