Pillion Riding Banned From In DIKhan From Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Dera police on Sunday announced complete ban on pillion riding as the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the district during initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure protection of life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.
According to a Dera police spokesperson, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood directed the police officers to ensure complete ban on pillion riding in the city. Police also warned that the use of loudspeaker, wall chalking, hate material, provocative speeches and display of weapons are strictly prohibited.
A police officer also said that immediate and strict legal action would be taken against those who violate the law during Muharram. Moreover, pillion riding would be banned from Muharram 1st to Muharram 8 while riding on motorcycles would be completely banned on Muharram 9 and 10. The Section 144 will remain enforced from July 08 to July 17, he told.
