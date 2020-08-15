Pillion riding banned in Bajaur amid anti-polio drive

The Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

A statement issued from the Deputy Commissioner office, said the ban will remain imposed from Saturday to August 17th.

The statement said the decision to ban pillion riding was taken in the best interest of Bajaur to ensure that the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign could be carried out peacefully.

Meanwhile, the anti-polio campaign was continued for the third consecutive day without any untoward incident and no untoward incident was reported from any area.

High ups of the Administration including Assistant Commissioner, Nawagai Sub Division-2, Habibullah Khan and AC Khar today visited different areas and inspected the ongoing anti-polio campaign.