UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pillion Riding Banned In Capital For 10 Days Of Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pillion riding banned in Capital for 10 days of Muharram

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has imposed a ban on pillion riding for first ten days of Muharram as a part of security measures during Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has imposed a ban on pillion riding for first ten days of Muharram as a part of security measures during Ashura.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat here stated, "It has been brought to my knowledge that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property during the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram.

"In his opinion there were sufficient grounds for imposing Section 144 to prohibit the use of motorcycles for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace, the notification read.

"To provide immediate protection to public life and property it has been decided to prohibit use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad for a period of ten days on first to ten Muharram-ul-Harram," it said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muharram

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

4 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

19 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Putting Forward Any Preconditions for ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Interested in MiG-35 Fighter in Addition t ..

6 minutes ago

Five persons arrested for stealing electricity

7 minutes ago

Seminary registration likely from second week of S ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.