Pillion riding banned in Dera for polio drive

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has imposed Section-144 for the maintaining law and order in connection with the anti-polio campaign.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, the section-144 would remain enforced from February 07 to 18 under which pillion riding on bikes, display of arms and gathering of more than five people will be prohibited.

However, elderly people, women, children and patients are exempt from the ban.