Pillion riding banned in Islamabad from 8 to 10 Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pillion riding will be banned in the Federal capital from 8 to 10 Muharram as a part of security arrangements during Ashura.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday stated, "It has been brought to my knowledge that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property during the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram." In his opinion there were sufficient grounds for imposing Section 144 to prohibit the use of motorcycles for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace, the notification read.

"To provide immediate protection to public life and property it has been decided to prohibit use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad for a period of three days from 08 to 10 Muharram-ul-Haram," it said.

Meanwhile, all zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Islamabad, asked the Ulema and Zakireen to promote religious harmony, besides ensuring COVID-19 guidelines during the Muharam-ul-Haram gatherings and processions.

According to police spokesman, top police officials of capital police gathered to discussed security arrangements to maintain law and order during Ashura days, following the directions of Inspector General Police Aamer Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed.