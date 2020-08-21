UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pillion Riding Banned In Islamabad From 8 To 10 Muharram

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:13 PM

Pillion riding banned in Islamabad from 8 to 10 Muharram

Pillion riding will be banned in the federal capital from 8 to 10 Muharram as a part of security arrangements during Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pillion riding will be banned in the Federal capital from 8 to 10 Muharram as a part of security arrangements during Ashura.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday stated, "It has been brought to my knowledge that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property during the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram." In his opinion there were sufficient grounds for imposing Section 144 to prohibit the use of motorcycles for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace, the notification read.

"To provide immediate protection to public life and property it has been decided to prohibit use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad for a period of three days from 08 to 10 Muharram-ul-Haram," it said.

Meanwhile, all zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Islamabad, asked the Ulema and Zakireen to promote religious harmony, besides ensuring COVID-19 guidelines during the Muharam-ul-Haram gatherings and processions.

According to police spokesman, top police officials of capital police gathered to discussed security arrangements to maintain law and order during Ashura days, following the directions of Inspector General Police Aamer Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order All From Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

8 minutes ago

EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no ..

2 minutes ago

All out resources being utilized to overcome dengu ..

2 minutes ago

Drowned boy dead body found in rawalpindi today

2 minutes ago

Irish minister resigns for breaching virus restric ..

2 minutes ago

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.