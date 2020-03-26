Pillion riding banned in Punjab till April 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :As part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government on Wednesday night imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding till April 7.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home secretary, the provincial government imposed the ban on pillion riding under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and it will come into effect immediately, reported a private news channel.

However, women, senior citizens, children , journalists and law enforcers would be exempted from the ban.